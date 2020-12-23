Late drama as injury forces Lynn out of BBL clash

The Brisbane Heat have been struck a serious blow ahead of their clash with Adelaide Strikers at the Gabba, with captain Chris Lynn a late withdrawal after the KFC BBL powerhouse strained a hamstring warming up.

Lynn was running through some high catch practice drills on the Gabba outfield when he pulled up, quickly indicating to Heat coach Darren Lehmann he had injured himself.

Lehmann confirmed on Fox Cricket that Lynn has injured his hamstring and was being assessed, with no indication yet as to how long the issue might sideline the superstar batsman.

Depending on the seriousness of the injury, Lynn could fall victim to the Heat’s jam-packed upcoming schedule; across the next 12 days, they play four matches.

In Lynn's absence, allrounder Simon Milenko was added to the XI, while wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson, who led Queensland to the Sheffield Shield title in 2017-18, takes on the captaincy.

"Jimmy Peirson comes into captain for the first time in the BBL, so hopefully he goes well," Lehmann added. "He (Peirson) is pretty calm anyway. He's done it (captaincy) for the Queensland Bulls."

With Milenko, who joined the Heat from the Hurricanes in the off-season, coming into the XI, allrounder James Bazley comes into the 13 alongside left-arm orthodox spinner Matt Kuhnemann as the Heat's two X-Factor options.

Lynn has already had a turbulent BBL|10 after he was fined $10k for breaching COVID-19 protocols while in Canberra.

On the same weekend, the 30-year-old smashed 69 from 44 balls, in the process becoming the first player to hit 150 sixes in the tournament.

Under Big Bash rules, the Heat were required to seek approval from the Strikers to make the late player replacement.

Lehmann was grateful Adelaide coach and his former Test teammate Jason Gillespie acquiesced.

"Thanks to Jason Gillespie and the Strikers for allowing (us) to change the team after the toss," he added. "It was much appreciated."

The Heat have lost both their BBL matches and are facing a Strikers outfit that is one win from three.