KFC BBL|10

Late drama as injury forces Lynn out of BBL clash

Brisbane Heat's turbulent start to BBL10 continues with their skipper a late withdrawal from their match against Adelaide Strikers

Adam Burnett at the Gabba

23 December 2020, 06:56 PM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo