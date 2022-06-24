Sri Lanka v Australia Tests - Men

Ex England coach to use Ashes notes for Galle Tests

New Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood is hoping the intel gleaned from England's horror Ashes tour will come in handy when he faces Australia again

Louis Cameron in Colombo

24 June 2022, 04:03 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo