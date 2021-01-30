Munro's big Bash could boost World Cup hopes

This summer's KFC BBL has put forward its share of candidates for Australia's World Cup squad, but it might also have thrown up one for their trans-Tasman rivals.

Colin Munro gave up his domestic contract in New Zealand and the immediate chance of a Black Caps recall to instead play for the Perth Scorchers across the ditch this summer.

QUICK SINGLE BBL coaches name official Team of the Tournament

Munro's bold gamble has paid off with a terrific campaign to fire the Scorchers into Saturday's Qualifier final and vault himself into the official team of the tournament.

The wristy left-hander has 411 regular-season runs at 34.25 at a strike-rate of 129.65.

Because Munro, who has played 123 games for New Zealand, had made himself unavailable for the Kiwis' December T20 series against West Indies, he was also not considered for the preceding campaign against Pakistan.

Mighty Munro monsters the Heat with blistering BBL knock

"I sacrificed a fair bit to come over and play (in the BBL), so to get recognised and make some key contributions along the way has been cool," the 33-year-old told cricket.com.au ahead of the 1v2 final against the Sydney Sixers in Canberra.

"To turn down New Zealand stuff and even Auckland (domestic) games where I've been playing since I was 18, 19 (was difficult). But it's an opportunity for me in my career that I couldn't turn down.

"... (NZ) went down the route of trying to give someone else a go, which is totally understandable. If that means that other people have gone ahead of me because of good performances in the summer, that's something I've just got to suck up and deal with."

QUICK SINGLE Recalled Turner's unique selling point for World Cup berth

Munro last played international cricket in February last year.

But while his involvement in next month's five-match T20 campaign against Australia appears unlikely given he is booked into play in the upcoming Pakistan Super League, NZ selectors have not closed the door on him completely.

"We're really encouraged by his performances and because he's played so well you've got to add his name to the conversation," selector Gavin Larsen said. "We've never eliminated Colin from the chats, he's been No 1 T20 batsman in the world, so we know how destructive he can be."

Munro leads the way with third straight fifty

Munro has formed part of a devastating top order along with fellow imports Jason Roy and Liam Livingstone, with the trio integral in the Scorchers' recent run of nine games with only a single defeat.

But their tournament did not get off to a flying start.

Perth were winless after their first four matches before they returned home to kick-start their season by winning four consecutive games.

"The messaging from (coach) Adam Voges was always the same, he backed the same players," said Munro, who is among the same XI that has played 11 of 14 games together this season.

Inglis, Munro combine for sizzling century stand

"It wasn't like he chopped and changed or panicked. We knew we couldn't win or lose the tournament in the first three or four games. It just shows you can get on a roll in T20 cricket.

"It's a really tight group. The boys play a lot of cricket together for WA and it rolls into the Scorchers. They're all good mates, so it's actually quite a cool environment to be involved in.

"Everyone can call each other out on anything whether it's good or bad and it comes from a 'mates' perspective rather than a 'teammates' perspective.

"It's a pretty special group to be a part of."