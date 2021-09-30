KFC BBL|11

Black Caps outcast to return to the Scorchers

Overlooked for New Zealand's T20 World Cup tilt, Colin Munro's successful maiden campaign in Perth has earnt him a new deal for BBL|11

Louis Cameron

30 September 2021, 11:00 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

