Black Caps outcast to return to the Scorchers

New Scorcher Munro sizzles in BBL|10

Colin Munro's exile from international cricket will be a boon for the Perth Scorchers, who have re-signed the powerful New Zealander for the forthcoming KFC BBL season.

Munro has conceded his Black Caps career may be over after he missed selection in their squad for next month's T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

"(It) looks like I ... have played my last game for (NZ) not by choice," he posted on Instagram after his omission in August.

But the 34-year-old's ongoing absence for the Kiwis means he looks set to be available for the entire BBL season, as he was last summer in a successful maiden campaign with Perth.

Munro was named in the official BBL team of the tournament for his team-leading 443 runs at a strike-rate of 128.03, helping the Scorchers reach the BBL|10 final.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be returning to such a successful club, I loved my time with the Scorchers last season," he said.

"Last season was very unique with the amount of time spent in bubbles, but it gave me the opportunity to bond with the Perth team and immediately I felt at home with the boys.

"It was special to be part of last season's run to the BBL|10 Final, we have a talented and confident group and will be aiming to go one better this season."

Since the last BBL season, Munro has had a strike rate of more than 140 across stints in the the Pakistan Super League, the Hundred and the Caribbean Premier League.

"We're incredibly pleased that Colin will be part of our Scorchers squad for BBL|11, he brought so much value on and off the field last year and was a great fit with our group," said coach Adam Voges.

"He played some brilliant innings last season and was an extremely important player for us, we can't wait to welcome him back this year."

The left-hander is Perth's first overseas signing for the upcoming season, with key bowler Jhye Richardson's likely absence due to international duties this summer meaning the Scorchers may look abroad for a fast bowler.

All three of the Scorchers' overseas players last summer were batters, with Munro joining Jason Roy and Liam Livingstone in a powerful top-order.

The club have recruited leg-spinner Peter Hatzoglou and speedster Lance Morris, but have said goodbye to spinner Fawad Ahmed and paceman Joel Paris, while Sam Whiteman has been linked with a move to the Melbourne Stars.

Perth Scorchers BBL|11 squad so far: Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Aaron Hardie, Peter Hatzoglou, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Mitchell Marsh, Lance Morris, Colin Munro, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye