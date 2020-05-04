Flashback: Australia's Comm Games odyssey

Rewind to 1998 and cricket's last – and so far only – appearance at the Commonwealth Games when South Africa finally broke through to win a multi-team international tournament

Andrew Ramsey

4 May 2020, 09:11 AM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo