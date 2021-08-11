WBBL|07

Thunder poach Hurricanes captain for WBBL|07

Corinne Hall is going full circle, returning to her native NSW after signing a one-year deal with the Sydney Thunder

Laura Jolly

11 August 2021, 07:04 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

