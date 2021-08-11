Thunder poach Hurricanes captain for WBBL|07

Corinne Hall is heading back to where it all began, departing the Hobart Hurricanes after signing a one-year deal with the Sydney Thunder.

Hall, who captained the Hurricanes in WBBL|06, will add valuable batting and leadership experience to a Thunder side looking to defend their WBBL title amid a several changes to their line-up, while her reputation as one of the country’s best fielders will give the side a significant boost in the field.

Hall grew up in Newcastle and debuted with the NSW Breakers before moving to Tasmania in 2009 seeking greater opportunity.

The 33-year-old has been part of the Hurricanes squad since the competition’s inaugural season, but said she was eager to grab another chance to play in her state of origin.

"Thunder have created an amazing culture which breeds success. It’s very exciting to be a part of that," Hall said.

"The most appealing thing for me was the opportunity to play with such a great mixture of players.

"You’ve got senior leaders like (Thunder captain) Rachael Haynes – who I’ve long admired for her leadership – and Sammy-Jo Johnson.

"Then you have a really great bunch of young talented girls coming through as well like Hannah Darlington and Phoebe Litchfield.

"Towards the back end of my career, there was always a lingering thought in the back of my mind that I’d like to finish playing in NSW as well."

Hall’s middle-order batting is likely to be called upon at the Thunder this summer given the club will need to field a new-look top order with England imports Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont unavailable due to a tour of Pakistan.

Captain Rachael Haynes is likely to miss at least some matches due to the birth of her and her partner's first child during the season, and young gun batter Phoebe Litchfield’s availability is also likely to be impacted by Year 12 exams.

Rachel Trenaman, who opened alongside Beaumont for much of WBBL|06, is off contract.

Hall – a talented artist who illustrated a book called Victress – Women who paved the way in Australian Sport last year – will not have the 'c' next to her name at the Thunder, but she expects her leadership experience to come to the fore in a team that will have at least six players aged 21 or younger.

"I think anytime you’ve been in a leadership position, you understand team makeup, tactics from a completely different level," she said.

"(Captaincy) just creates a whole new element to your game and you’re constantly seeing things from a different point of view which will hopefully help our leaders at the Thunder."

The Thunder have now locked in 11 members of their 15-player group, with just one local spot left to fill alongside their three overseas slots.

They are expected to be eager to continue their two-season association with star South Africa quick Shabnim Ismail, who was named in last year's official Team of the Tournament, while the club likely to target big-name batting talent for their remaining international spots.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes will be searching for a new skipper to replace Hall, who led the team in WBBL|03, |05 and |06.

The Hobart club last week revealed 16-year-old leg-spinner Amy Smith had penned a new two-year deal after playing every match and finishing as the team’s third highest wicket taker in her debut season.

Sydney Thunder WBBL squad so far: Rachael Haynes (c), Samantha Bates, Hannah Darlington, Corinne Hall, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Kate Peterson, Olivia Porter, Lauren Smith, Tahlia Wilson

Hobart Hurricanes WBBL squad so far: Maisy Gibson, Rachel Priest (NZ), Chloe Rafferty, Amy Smith, Molly Strano, Naomi Stalenberg, Belinda Vakarewa, Tayla Vlaeminck