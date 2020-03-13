Gillette ODI Series v New Zealand

COVID-19 pandemic sends ODIs behind closed doors

Escalating pandemic has forced Cricket Australia to shut out fans for the Chappell-Hadlee series while the planned women's tour of South Africa is also postponed

Dave Middleton

13 March 2020, 09:01 AM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo