Vodafone Test Series v India

SCG gets green light to host annual Pink Test

Cricket Australia has confirmed the third Vodafone Test will be played in Sydney as scheduled, with the final match to follow in Brisbane

Dave Middleton

29 December 2020, 10:11 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

