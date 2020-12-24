Vodafone Test Series v India

CA confirms MCG on standby to host third Test

A coronavirus outbreak in Sydney has prompted CA officials to make a contingency plan but Sydney will be given every opportunity to host the annual New Year's Test

Dave Middleton

24 December 2020, 03:40 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

