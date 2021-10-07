Cricket 22 takes gaming to next level with Big Bash boost

Villani and Vlaeminck level up in new cricket video game

The latest instalment of Big Ant's cricket video game series is promising "the most robust, substantial game of cricket that fans have ever seen" with improved visuals and "extensive improvements and innovations" to both gameplay and graphics.

Cricket 22: The Official Game of the Ashes will introduce new licensed competitions and teams, in addition to those of Australia and England.

Pre-Order Cricket 22 now for consoles

The men's and women's Big Bash leagues will be included for the first time, as will the Caribbean Premier League and the UK's new Hundred competition.

The game's licensing has now extended to the West Indies, New Zealand and Ireland as well, ensuring real images and names of all teams and players can be used.

A full house on Boxing Day in Cricket 22

There's a new commentary line-up that will include Michael Atherton, David Gower, Alison Mitchell and Isa Guha as well as Australians Mel Jones and Ian Healy.

And women's matches – fully replicated across all of Cricket 22 – will include an all-female commentary team for the first time.

Big Ant has delivered new bowling and fielding controls and a narrative-driven career mode where you manage training, press conferences and dealing with injuries as you navigate a path towards the international game.

Cricket 22 will also make it easier for newcomers to get into cricket with an overhauled series of tutorials designed to enable users to make the most of the studio's most detailed simulation of the sport.

Women's cricket gets equal billing throughout Cricket 22

Available on the PlayStation 5 an Xbox Series X|S for the first time, Cricket 22 takes full advantages of the capabilities of the latest hardware with the studio touting blinding load speeds and a full suite of visual updates to provide the most realistic looking video game yet seen.

“The number of cricket fans that have been asking us about our next-generation cricket plans has been overwhelming,” Big Ant CEO Ross Symons said.

“We’re incredibly excited by what we’re able to bring to the table with Cricket 22. This is our fifth cricket simulation title, and it really represents the cumulation of everything that we’ve learned on this 10-year (and counting) journey.

Hone your skills – in full kit – in the nets

Cricket 22 will hit shelves November 25, however those pre-ordering will have access to 'The Nets Challenge' from later this month, giving early access to nets sessions and training games.

The game is available to pre-order now on the official Cricket Australia store, or via Steam, PlayStation and Xbox online stores.

Fans that purchase copies for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will be eligible for a free upgrade when they purchase the latest generation hardware.

A Nintendo Switch version of Cricket 22 is expected to be available in next January.

Cricket 22 will be available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox and Nintendo Switch

Vodafone Men's Ashes v England

First Test: December 8-12, The Gabba

Second Test: December 16-20, Adelaide Oval

Third Test: December 26-30, MCG

Fourth Test: January 5-9, SCG

Fifth Test: January 14-18, Perth Stadium