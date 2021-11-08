Aussie cricketers set to hit 100 per cent vaccination milestone

Cricket has become the first major Australian sport to declare all men's and women's professional players at least first-dose vaccinated against COVID-19

AAP

8 November 2021, 07:45 AM AEST

