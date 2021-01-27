CA confirms racial abuse but SCG group cleared

Cricket Australia has cleared six spectators of racially abusing India bowler Mohammed Siraj during the third Vodafone Test at the SCG.

CA launched an investigation with NSW Police after Siraj complained of hearing racist slurs while fielding near the boundary rope.

The six male fans who were removed from their seats and questioned by police at the venue have been cleared, though investigations are continuing, with CA saying "members of the Indian cricket tam were subjected to racial abuse".

"Cricket Australia has submitted its report into crowd behaviour at the SCG during the third Test against India to the International Cricket Council," said Sean Carroll, CA's Head of Integrity & Security.

"CA confirms that members of the Indian cricket team were subjected to racial abuse. CA’s own investigation into the matter remains open, with CCTV footage, ticketing data and interviews with spectators still being analysed in an attempt to locate those responsible.

"CA's investigation concluded that the spectators filmed and/or photographed by media in the Brewongle Stand concourse at the conclusion of the 86th over on day four of the Test did not engage in racist behaviour.

"As stated at the time of the incident, CA has a zero tolerance policy towards discriminatory behaviour in all forms and, as hosts of the Border-Gavaskar series, apologises to the Indian men's cricket team.

"CA is awaiting confirmation from NSW Police that it has completed its investigation into the matter and will not offer further comment until it is received."