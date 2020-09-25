CA confirms Afghanistan Test, NZ ODIs on hold

Another change confirmed for the summer schedule, with upcoming matches against Afghanistan and New Zealand pushed back until 2021-22

Andrew Ramsey

25 September 2020, 03:30 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo