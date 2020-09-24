Cricket world reacts to passing of Dean Jones
Tributes have flooded in from all over the world after the sudden passing of former Australia batsman, Dean Jones
Cricket Network
24 September 2020, 09:41 PM AEST
Former and current players have joined commentators, friends and cricket lovers around the world in mourning the passing of star Australian batsman Dean Jones, who has died at the age of 59.
Still in shock hearing the news of Deanos passing. Thoughts are with Jane and the family at this incredibly tough time. A great man with an amazing passion for the game.— Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) September 24, 2020
Awful to hear the news of Dean Jones passing away in Mumbai. He was a wonderful player for Australia and he will be missed. My thoughts are with his family. RIP Deano https://t.co/AmVhQiNEe2— Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) September 24, 2020
Unbelievably sad news about @ProfDeano. Thoughts and prayers with family. absolutely shocked. Awful news.— Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) September 24, 2020
Terrible news of Dean Jones passing away. My heartfelt Condolences to the family. 🙏🏽— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 24, 2020
Such sad news. Growing up as a young kid watching his highlights inspired me to play the game. You will be sadly missed mate. RIP Deano 🙏🏻💙— Peter Siddle (@petersiddle403) September 24, 2020
Stunned by the news of Dean Jones’s passing Always a Larger then life personality Brilliant player Condolences to Jane and family #RIPDeano— Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) September 24, 2020
Entertainer, true lover of cricket especially in the subcontinent, thanks for the laughs Deano. #RIPDeano— Shaun Tait (@shaun_tait32) September 24, 2020
At a loss of words to express my grief at the passing of a man who I admired a lot. Loved chatting cricket with him. Genuinely loved the sport. 59 is not an age to go....too soon my friend. Too soon. World of cricket will be poorer in your absence. R.I.P., Deano.— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 24, 2020
Absolutely heartbreaking news about Dean Jones passing away. A wonderful soul taken away too soon. Had the opportunity to play against him during my first tour of Australia. May his soul rest in peace and my condolences to his loved ones. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/u6oEY1h7zz— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 24, 2020
Can’t believe that Dean Jones has passed away suddenly. Such sad news. 2020 a year to forget! #RIPDeano— Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) September 24, 2020
Shocking news... This year gets even worse. Was joking with Deano last week about carrying a red book with me to the match. Terrible... My heartfelt Condolences to the family. 🙏🏽— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) September 24, 2020
Just heard the sad news of @ProfDeano passing away with a heart attack. Such a gentleman, always admired him & had great interactions. #RIPDeanJones pic.twitter.com/866rmiNmb6— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 24, 2020
Utterly shocked by this.... Regular voice on the commercial radio networks during the Aussie summer. Devastated for his loved ones so far away. https://t.co/K2dkkRo7Ah— Alison Mitchell (@AlisonMitchell) September 24, 2020
Speechless with the tragic news of the passing of my great mate and beloved cricketing man. You will be sorely missed by your cricketing family, sincere condolences to Jane and the girls. #RIP #Deano— Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) September 24, 2020
Shocked to hear the news regarding the passing of Dean Jones. He really loved Pakistan cricket and was an amazing man. Thoughts with his family at this difficult time.— Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) September 24, 2020
Speechless. Devastated. RIP great man 🙏🏻 https://t.co/mt5RQf2luW— Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) September 24, 2020
Shocked to hear about the tragic loss of Dean Jones. Praying for strength and courage to his family and friends. 🙏🏻— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 24, 2020
Heartbreaking and Shocking news 🥺💔@ProfDeano #RIPDeanJones— Fawad Ahmed (@bachaji23) September 24, 2020
I can’t believe this news. So very sad to hear about this. Rip Deano, you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/Mc8h36gnWe— David Warner (@davidwarner31) September 24, 2020
😢❤️🙏 so sad. RIP legend and love to his family , our thoughts are with them all xxxx https://t.co/pLtolyDcZv— Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) September 24, 2020
Incredibly shocked by the news that Dean Jones has passed away. Had a poster of the great man in my room as a kid. And was lucky to have him as a batting coach 1st year of BBL. Thoughts are with his family at this extremely tough time. #RIPDeano— Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) September 24, 2020
Stats are great but they don’t say how he, like not a lot of others, changed the way the game was played.The speed btw wickets, the ability to manipulate the field the energy in the field and the development of so many other players. What a contribution to the game. #RIPDeano https://t.co/Th1hA54MtF— Mel Jones (@meljones_33) September 24, 2020
I love you too Dean Jones!! You have been a joy and absolute pleasure to work with @starsportsindia The world has has lost a real legend and lover of our great game, Cricket. You will be dearly missed by many. RIP my brother. My sincere condolences to the Jones family. pic.twitter.com/OV7VPJT82C— Brian Lara (@BrianLara) September 24, 2020
Lost a best friend today. Heartbroken 💔Condolence to the family. Champion player, coach and commentator @ProfDeano Farewell my friend, you will be missed. 😥 #RIPProfDeano pic.twitter.com/zzW9aBkes0— Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) September 24, 2020
My first cricket bat was a County Clubman because of Dean Jones. He revolutionised the game of cricket with his play, especially in ODI cricket. The game of cricket is poorer today. #RIPDeanJones— David Hussey (@DavidHussey29) September 24, 2020
I cannot believe that this incredibly kind and generous soul is not here with us anymore. He lived an extraordinary life. Rest In Peace Deano. #gonetoosoon pic.twitter.com/k3US9Dmu09— Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) September 24, 2020
Sad news of Deano passing, what a legend he change ODI cricket! A good friend and awesome competitor he’ll be sadly missed by family and friends. Let’s not forget his huge cricket family! RIP buddy— Andy Bichel (@BichelAndy) September 24, 2020
Horrible news to wake up to... You were more than a player I had played against, you were my friend, my brother. Will deeply miss your smile & your presence where ever cricket is played around the world. Rest In Peace Deano man. The world needed more from you! Always in my ❤️ pic.twitter.com/N9gwAoUgSc— Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) September 24, 2020
I am uncomfortably numb we spoke on the phone for almost 2 hours just a few days ago & now you are gone. So glad we reunited my friend after too many years apart. This photo a memory I’ll cherish forever. Rest easy Big Tuna I’ll miss our passionate cricket chats 💔 #PSLChamps pic.twitter.com/yOBpd6CH78— Darren Berry (@ChuckBerry1969) September 24, 2020