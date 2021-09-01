Steyn announces his retirement from all cricket

Proteas legend confirms the end of his 18-year professional cricket career, two years after he retired from Test cricket

PA

1 September 2021, 07:28 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo