Steyn announces his retirement from all cricket

Steyn's Test wickets on Aussie soil

South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

The 38-year-old, considered one of the finest bowlers of his generation, made the announcement on social media, calling time on his 18-year professional career.

"Today I officially retire from the game I love most. Bittersweet but graceful," Steyn said on Twitter.

"Thank you to everyone, from family to teammates, journalists to fans, it's been an incredible journey together."

Steyn retired from the five-day game in 2019 but had been available for limited-overs cricket and hoped to play at the Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates later this year, although he had not featured in the team since February last year.

The speed demon closes the curtain on a 20-year career in which he became South Africa's highest wicket-taker in Tests and arguably the country's greatest ever fast bowler.

Steyn remembers highest Test score in famous SA win

Steyn, who made his Test debut in 2004 on home soil against England, added: "It's been 20 years of training, matches, travel, wins, losses, strapped feet, jet lag, joy and brotherhood.

"There are too many stories to tell. Too many faces to thank."

Steyn appeared in 93 Test matches for South Africa, taking 439 wickets, and played his last Test against Sri Lanka in 2019.

He also represented the Proteas in 125 one-day internationals and 47 T20Is.

Dale Steyn's favourite Australian opponent

He played for four English county sides - Essex, Warwickshire, Glamorgan and Hampshire - and also played for the Melbourne Stars in the KFC BBL.

He was named ICC 2008 Test Cricketer of the Year and Wisden's Leading Cricketer in the World in 2013 and was the No.1 bowler in the ICC Test rankings for a record 263 weeks between 2008 and 2014.

I have to say, @DaleSteyn62 was consistently the best bowler I faced throughout my career. I feel like he never bowled me a bad ball. Such an fierce competitor on the field, but such a sweet and super kind person off it. Enjoy the fruits of retirement. You deserve it mate. 👊🏼👊🏼 https://t.co/N2qa5KLXLG August 31, 2021

Congratulations on a wonderful career @DaleSteyn62 !It was always great playing against you.Hope you enjoy your 2nd innings as much as you enjoyed your 1st. pic.twitter.com/OhhlQEmC7I August 31, 2021

Congrats on a remarkable career. Set the standard for fast bowlers world round to follow for 20 years. No better competitor to watch in full flight, enjoy retirement mate!🏄‍♂️All time great — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) August 31, 2021

The Best. ❤️ — James Anderson (@jimmy9) August 31, 2021

Dale Steyn

Tests

M: 93 | Wkts: 439 | Ave: 22.95 | SR: 42.30 | BBI: 7-51 | 5w: 26 | 10w: 5

ODIs

M: 125 | Wkts: 196 | Ave: 25.95 | SR: 31.90 | BBI: 6-39 | 5w: 3

T20Is

M: 47 | Wkts: 64 | Ave: 18.35 | Econ: 6.94 | BBI: 4-9

First-class

M: 141 | Wkts: 618 | Ave: 23.57 | SR: 43.90 | BBI: 8-41 | 5w: 35 | 10w: 7

List A

M: 180 | Wkts: 284 | Ave: 24.61 | SR: 31.10 | BBI: 6-39 | 5w: 6

T20s

M: 228 | Wkts: 263 | Ave: 19/20 | Econ: 6.85 | BBI: 4-9