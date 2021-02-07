KFC BBL|10

Christian's pre-Final address caps stunning homecoming

Stirring words from the Sixers' prolific T20 journeyman inspired a crushing win in the BBL Final

Louis Cameron at the SCG

7 February 2021, 07:33 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo