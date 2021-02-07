Christian's pre-Final address caps stunning homecoming

Sydney Sixers too strong for Scorchers and go back-to-back

As much as the Sydney Sixers' third KFC BBL title was a testament to an incredible degree of organisational stability, it was a man who had been at the club barely a few months who summoned all the qualities the club prides itself on and reflected them back on itself in a moving pre-Final address.

Dan Christian, the Benjamin Button of Australian cricket, delivered arguably his finest campaign in his first season with his 17th T20 team; 272 runs at 34 at the eye-popping strike-rate of 183 in addition to 15 wickets at 27.

The NSW-born allrounder pitched in with a quickfire lower-order contribution of 20 off 14 balls and a couple of wickets in their Final triumph over the Scorchers on Saturday to cap his magnificent campaign.

But while the allrounder's on-field contribution to a ninth career T20 title which has put him squarely back in the national T20 selection conversation, his Sixers' teammates may be more likely to remember his sage words ahead of the decider rather than his runs or wickets.

On the team bus to the SCG on Saturday afternoon, Christian made a moving address in which he called out every member of the Sixers' wider squad, players and staff alike, who had contributed to their victories over the season.

Players have consistently attributed the club's success (their latest crown sees them equal the Scorchers on three BBL titles) to its family-like environment, and in a challenging season in which they did not play any games at home or spend a single night in their own beds, that supportive atmosphere has been required more than ever.

"He got up in front of the group and went around and made sure he mentioned all 18 players who had played and all their contributions," Sixers spinner Stephen O'Keefe recounted. "He just instils belief – the guy just doesn't know how to lose."

The fact the entire Sixers squad – barred from having families or friends join their post-match celebrations to keep their bubble intact and allow star batter Josh Philippe to safely join the Australian T20 squad's bio-secure hub on Sunday – was on the SCG outfield together dancing, singing and even wrestling together in the hours after their victory highlighted how tight-knit the group remains even after months of being in each other's company.

"I just reinforced that everyone had made a brilliant contribution for us to be here today," Christian said of his pre-match address.

"When you're under pressure or the game is on the line, just for something to keep you calm and keep you focused and not get too stressed about, that's all I was trying to say.

"Having the opportunity to come back and play for my home city was huge, that was something I really wanted to do for a long time. To go on and win the comp – it's pretty special and means a hell of a lot."

BBL title No.3 for the Sixers // Getty

It was fitting that it was Christian who bowled the final ball of the Final and was front and centre in a heaving huddle of magenta in the middle of the SCG that engulfed him as teammates piled in and non-playing squad members stormed the field.

With 30 needed off the last six balls, the result had been a foregone conclusion but Christian's fierce elation at his third BBL crown was palpable.

"That's why I play these days, to try and win things," said Christian. "I'm just really pleased for everyone involved in the team. From our first training session … we jelled really well as a group from the very first day."

That winning feeling // Getty

As experienced as he is, Christian had to adapt to new rules which profoundly affected his role in the game.

The 37-year-old proved one of the most effective players with the bat in the Power Surge – the two-over period in the second half of an innings when fielding restrictions are reimposed – while he also bowled those tough overs at various times, including in the Final.

"I can't stand bowling in it. But batting is great fun," said Christian.

"You look around and there's no fielders out anywhere. It just feels like you can't get out. It's an unbelievable time to bat. I think it's been a really good rule."

He remains as eager as ever to return to Australian colours.

"At this stage of my career I've got to keep trying to win trophies with whatever team I play with and I get the opportunity to go to the next level that'd be absolutely fantastic," said Christian, who played the last of 35 games for Australia back in 2017.

"I certainly feel like I'm playing well enough to contribute at that level."

Christian is the first player to win three BBL titles with three different clubs, having won in BBL|02 with the Brisbane Heat and then in BBL|08 with the Melbourne Renegades.

Saturday marked his sixth T20 title in the last three-and-a-half years.

The Sixers could not believe their luck when the Renegades released him from his existing deal with them last year to allow him to sign for two seasons with the reigning champions.

"I had to do a double take when we first signed him," said O'Keefe. "I was like 'how have we, firstly, been able to get him and, secondly, been able to afford him?' because he's just unbelievable.

"What a great signing and let's keep him until he's 45. He's never going to get old, is he?"

That Christian was again in the thick of things as the Sixers celebrated with the fluorescent-pink lit trophy in front of the Ladies' and Members' stands into the early hours of Sunday suggested, for the time being, he probably won't.

BBL|10 Finals Series (all matches will screen on Channel 7, Fox Cricket & Kayo)

The Eliminator: Brisbane Heat (4) beat Adelaide Strikers (5) by six wickets

The Qualifier: Sydney Sixers (1) beat Perth Scorchers (2) by nine wickets

The Knock-Out: Brisbane Heat (4) beat Sydney Thunder (3) by seven wickets

The Challenger: Perth Scorchers (2) beat Brisbane Heat (4) by 49 runs (DLS)

The Final: Sydney Sixers (1) beat the Perth Scorchers (2) by 28 runs