Worrall to leave South Australia for county deal

Surrey have signed South Australia fast bowler Daniel Worrall on a three-year-contract, which will bring an end to the former Australia ODI bowler's commitments with the Redbacks.

The 30-year-old will join the London county at the start of the 2022 season, after the 2021-22 Sheffield Shield competition.

As a British passport-holder, Worrall will not be counted as an overseas player for Surrey.

Worrall, who boasts 222 first-class wickets at a bowling average of 27.33, has made three one-day international appearances for Australia and is no stranger to county cricket, having played in two spells for Gloucestershire.

"A professional ambition I have always held is to test myself as a cricketer in the UK, complementing my personal desire to live internationally," Worrall said.

Worrall is currently playing with Gloucestershire // Getty

"Surrey CCC has extended an offer for me to play as a UK local player once my contract finishes in Adelaide at the end of the coming season.

"I have proudly accepted and am honoured to play for the most prestigious club in the UK.

"I eagerly look forward to contributing to an already outstanding club history and fulfil my ambitions as an English cricketer in the second phase of my career.

"I would like to thank Gloucestershire CCC for providing me with my first experiences of the game in the UK and helping me discover my love for English cricket.

"The people involved at the club have made a substantial positive impact on both my personal and professional life and for that I am so grateful.

"Without the opportunity to represent Glos as an overseas player I may never have been able to realise my ambitions in the UK."