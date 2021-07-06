Lehmann steps back, Seccombe takes reins at Heat

Darren Lehmann has stepped down as head coach of the Brisbane Heat and will instead take on an assistant role under new head coach, Wade Seccombe.

Lehmann had signed a one-year contract extension as head coach in April following an external review of the BBL club but it's since been decided that Seccombe, who leads Queensland in the first-class and one-day formats, should instead take the reins at the Heat as well.

Lehmann and Seccombe presented a united front on Tuesday, with Queensland Cricket CEO Terry Svenson saying the new-look coaching structure was Lehmann's initiative.

The former Australia coach says a recent heart attack has "reinforced how special my family is" and added his decision to take a step back will allow him to "spread some of the workload and pressure that comes with the job".

"I said when I re-signed that overall, I really enjoyed the season we had and that hasn't changed," Lehmann said in a statement.

"But I have also had a chance to reflect on what is going to be best for me and my family going forward.

"Having a heart attack reinforced how special my family is to me, and I have the chance now to continue to enjoy coaching but also to spread some of the workload and pressure that comes with the job."

As part of the coaching changes, Queensland greats James Hopes and Andy Bichel have been appointed to the roles of batting and bowling coach respectively at the Bulls and will also assist the Heat for the Big Bash.

The news comes just a week after Chris Lynn stood down as the Heat's skipper, with Jimmy Peirson the favourite to take on that role.

QUICK SINGLE Lynn steps away from Heat captaincy to focus on batting

Svenson said handing the reigns to Seccombe, who Queensland view as a future coach of Australia, will allow a greater transition between formats for the state's cricketers.

"Darren came to us with some thoughts on how the Heat could develop further, and one of the things we talked through was that there was a chance for us to expand our coaching depth and focus to better prepare our players for a role in the T20 format," Svenson said.

"The change in responsibility was Darren's initiative and we're supportive of that. He was keen to play a role to ensure Wade was best positioned to have the right experience to take on the national coaching role in the future.

"We think Wade is a future coach for Australia and we want to make sure that he's given every opportunity. Putting together a Queensland coaching 'dream team' like this has plenty of upside for everyone."

Lehmann and Lynn led the Heat to a third-placed finish in BBL|10, their best finish in four years.

Lehmann will this week depart Australia to coach the Northern Superchargers in the inaugural season of The Hundred, where he will be joined by Lynn.

