Lehmann steps back, Seccombe takes reins at Heat

Wade Seccombe to be the head coach of the Brisbane Heat this summer, Darren Lehmann to be an assistant

Martin Smith

6 July 2021, 02:52 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo