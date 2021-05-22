County Championship 2021

Demolition Darren stars again with bat and ball

The 45-year-old scores a whirlwind 190 and removes Australian Marnus Labuschagne on a wild day two in Canterbury

PA

22 May 2021, 07:35 AM AEST

