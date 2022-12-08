India to host Aussies at world’s biggest cricket stadium

Fixtures have been released for the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in early 2023

Louis Cameron

8 December 2022, 07:22 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo