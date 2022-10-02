Pakistan v England T20Is - Men

England attack perfectly suited for World Cup: Saker

England's bowling attack in Pakistan have impressed their Australian coach David Saker, who has tipped them to make a big impression at the Twenty20 World Cup

PA

2 October 2022, 10:02 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo