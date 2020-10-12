Indian Premier League 2020

Warner falls to Archer in IPL battle with Smith's Royals

David Warner was again in the runs for his Hyderabad IPL side but a familiar foe claimed his wicket as Steve Smith's Rajasthan side returned to winning ways

Dave Middleton with AP

12 October 2020, 07:46 AM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

