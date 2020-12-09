Vodafone Test Series v India

Warner ruled out of Adelaide Test

Australia opener David Warner hopeful of a Boxing Day return but has been officially scrubbed from the Adelaide day-night Test with a groin injury

Sam Ferris

9 December 2020, 10:03 AM AEST

@samuelfez

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo