Good to go: Warner's cricket comeback confirmed

David Warner's cricket comeback has been confirmed after he was named in NSW's Marsh One-Day squad to face South Australia on Thursday in Adelaide.

Warner has not played since the fourth Vodafone Test at the Gabba, where he was still hampered by the groin tear he suffered in the second ODI against India at the SCG in November that forced him to miss the remainder of the limited-overs matches and the first two Tests.

The left-hander was not selected for the Blues' March Cup and Marsh Sheffield Shield matches after the KFC BBL break to continue his rehab on his injury, which he admitted might take up to nine months to be fully healed.

But the 34-year-old is set to take the field in the day-night clash at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday in what will be his first 50-over match for the Blues since October 2019.

"We all know Davey's quality as a player in all formats and it's great to see him back for the Blues for this game," said Blues coach Phil Jaques.

"He has worked really hard on his rehab and has been great around the group when he's been at training.

"It will be fantastic to have his experience around the team over the coming weeks."

Warner comes in for Dan Hughes, who has hurt his shoulder, while Steve Smith will remain sidelined with an elbow injury. Nick Larkin will replace Smith in the one-day squad.

Pat Cummins will lead the Blues for the second time having starred in his first match as captain against Victoria at North Sydney Oval last month.

Cummins scored a quick-fire 49 and captured 3-38 with the ball in the 59-run win.

NSW Marsh One-Day Cup squad v South Australia

Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Harry Conway, Oliver Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Liam Hatcher, Matthew Gilkes, Moises Henriques, Nick Larkin, Nathan Lyon, Kurtis Patterson, David Warner