Qantas Tour of India 2020

Warner shatters 28-year-old Australian record

Australia's opener becomes the fastest Australian and the fourth-fastest man ever to reach the 5000-run milestone in ODI cricket

Martin Smith

15 January 2020, 12:28 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

