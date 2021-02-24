Warner, Richardson score big deals for The Hundred

David Warner has his sights set on the English summer to play in The Hundred after being selected at pick three in the draft of the 100-ball cricket competition.

Warner was drafted by Southern Brave, the same Southampton-based franchise he joined in 2020 before the inaugural event was called off because of the pandemic.

The Australian opener was one of the few cricketers with the highest reserve price of £100,000 ($A177,832) in the draft, which was revealed by the England and Wales Cricket Board on Tuesday.

"To be able to bring David back into the fold is a huge boost for our team," Southern Brave men's head coach Mahela Jayawardene said.

"We were so excited when we grabbed him in the first draft, so it's great to have him back."

Perth Scorchers paceman Jhye Richardson was also selected early in the draft at pick seven by Welsh Fire, who also chose big-hitting West Indies batsman Kieron Pollard with pick two.

Richardson entered the draft at the second-highest pay level with a reserve of £80,000 ($A142,526).

West Indies wicketkeeper and shot-maker Nicholas Pooran was the first pick, taken by the Manchester Originals, who were the busiest team, signing 10 players.

The Originals also drafted Kagiso Rabada, Harry Gurney, Jamie Overton and Shadab Khan.

The eight men's teams collectively added 35 players from a pool of more than 500 overseas and English cricketers to their rosters.

In the women's competition, Australian vice-captain Rachael Haynes will captain the Oval Invincibles side, joined by England off-spinner Mady Villiers.

A middle-order star, Haynes was recently named Australia's ODI player of the year and led her Sydney Thunder side to WBBL glory.

A handful of other Australian players were also announced for the women's tournament, including Meg Lanning (Welsh Fire), Sophie Molineux (Trent Rockets) and Alyssa Healy (Northern Superchargers).

The women did not have a draft, with teams set to continue filling their squads over the coming months.

The ECB has invested heavily in The Hundred, a competition it believes will attract younger audiences to the sport.

Matches will comprise 100 balls per innings with a change of ends after 10 deliveries.

SQUADS FOR THE HUNDRED

BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX

Men's squad: Chris Woakes, Dom Sibley, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali (captain), Tom Abell, Kane Williamson, Benny Howell, Tom Helm, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pat Brown, Adam Hose, Adam Zampa, Daniel Bell-Drummon, Henry Brookes, Miles Hammond, Chris Cooke Head coach: Andrew McDonald

Women's squad: Sophie Devine (captain), Amy Jones, Georgia Elwiss, Ria Fackrell, Ashleigh Gardner, Marie Kelly, Evelyn Jones, Emily Arlott, Kirstie Gordon, Phoebe Franklin, Abtaha Maqsood, Thea Brookes, Gwen Davies, Issy Wong Head coach: Ben Sawyer

LONDON SPIRIT

Men's squad: Zak Crawley, Glenn Maxwell, Eoin Morgan (captain), Mohammad Amir, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi, Mark Wood, Joe Denly, Dan Lawrence, Chris Wood, Mason Crane, Adam Rossington, Roelof van der Merwe, Jade Dernbach, Luis Reece Head coach: Shane Warne

Women's squad: Tammy Beaumont, Deandra Dottin, Naomi Dattani, Heather Knight (captain), Amara Carr, Aylish Cranstone, Danielle Gibson, Susie Rowe, Chloe Tryon, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Hannah Jones, Sophie Munro Head coach: Trevor Griffin

MANCHESTER ORIGINALS

Men's squad: Jos Buttler, Nicholas Pooran, Kagiso Rabada, Harry Gurney, Phil Salt, Matt Parkinson, Joe Clarke, Jamie Overton, Shadab Khan, Tom Lammonby, Wayne Madsen, Steven Finn, Colin Ackermann, Richard Gleeson, Tom Hartley Head coach: Simon Katich

Women's squad: Kate Cross, Danielle Collins, Mignon du Preez, Alice Dyson, Sophie Ecclestone, Cordelia Griffith, Hannah Jones, Lizelle Lee, Georgie Boyce, Natalie Brown, Alex Hartley, Emma Lamb, Ellie Threlkeld Head coach: Paul Shaw

NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS

Men's squad: Ben Stokes, Aaron Finch, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Lynn, Adil Rashid, Adam Lyth, David Willey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Olly Stone, Matty Potts, Matthew Fisher, Brydon Carse, Harry Brook, Callum Parkinson, John Simpson Head coach: Darren Lehmann

Women's squad: Hollie Armitage, Nicola Carey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Katie Levick, Alyssa Healy, Lauren Winfield-Hill (captain), Helen Fenby, Bess Heath, Linsey Smith Head coach: Danielle Hazell

OVAL INVINCIBLES

Men's squad: Sam Curran, Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Sandeep Lamichhane, Colin Ingram, Reece Topley, Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Brandon Glover, Jordan Clark, Nathan Sowter, Alex Blake Head coach: Tom Moody

Women's squad: Rachael Haynes, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Georgia Adams, Tash Farrant, Megan Belt, Eva Gray, Marizanne Kapp, Rhianna Southby, Sarah Bryce, Alice Capsey, Jo Gardner, Dane van Niekerk Head coach: Lydia Greenway

SOUTHERN BRAVE

Men's squad: Jofra Archer, David Warner, Andre Russell, Marcus Stoinis, James Vince, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, Delray Rawlins, Alex Davies, George Garton, Ross Whiteley, Max Waller, Craig Overton Head coach: Mahela Jayawardene

Women's squad: Sophia Dunkley, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Tara Norris, Carla Rudd, Paige Scholfield, Anya Shrubsole, Stafanie Taylor, Danni Wyatt, Lauren Bell, Sonia Odedra, Amelia Kerr, Fi Morris Head coach: Charlotte Edwards

TRENT ROCKETS

Men's squad: Joe Root, Rashid Khan, D'Arcy Short, Lewis Gregory, Alex Hales, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Dawid Malan, Timm van der Gugten, Steven Mullaney, Matt Carter, Tom Moores, Luke Wood, Luke Wright, Samit Patel, Ben Cox Head coach: Stephen Fleming

Women's squad: Katherine Brunt, Nat Sciver, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Molineux, Annabel Sutherland, Elyse Villani, Kathryn Bryce, Abbey Freeborn, Kathryn Bryce, Lucy Higham Head coach: Salliann Briggs

WELSH FIRE

Men's squad: Ollie Pope, Kieron Pollard, Jonny Bairstow, Jhye Richardson, Tom Banton, Jake Ball, Ben Duckett, Ian Cockbain, Qais Ahmad, Josh Cobb, Liam Plunkett, David Payne, Ryan Higgins, Matt Critchley, David Lloyd Head coach: Gary Kirsten

Women's squad: Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Jess Jonassen, Bryony Smith, Katie George, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Hennessy, Lauren Filer, Sophie Luff, Natasha Wraith, Kirstie Gordon Head coach: Matthew Mott