Vodafone Test Series v India

Warner regrets rushed Test comeback

Australia opener David Warner admits he came back to the Test side too early from a groin injury but insists he's now right to go for NSW in this week's Marsh Cup and Sheffield Shield matches

AAP

3 March 2021, 10:06 AM AEST

