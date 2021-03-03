Warner regrets rushed Test comeback

David Warner says he regrets returning for Australia's Test series against India, admitting with hindsight he should have spent longer recovering from a groin injury.

Warner will open for NSW in Thursday's Marsh One-Day Cup clash against South Australia at Adelaide Oval, marking his first match since the Gabba Test series decider wrapped up on January 19, and has been included for Saturday's Marsh Sheffield Shield clash against the same opposition.

The veteran declared on Wednesday it was his call to rush back for the third and fourth Vodafone Tests, claiming he did what he felt was best for the team.

"It put me back a little bit," Warner said.

"Looking back in hindsight, I probably wouldn't have done that.

"If I'm thinking about myself and the injury, I probably would have said no.

"I've had this time to heal and obviously with South Africa being called off, it gave me a bit more time to get that strength work done."

Warner posted scores of 5, 13, 1 and 48 in his four Test innings after returning from the groin injury, forcing a reshuffle of the batting line-up that put Matthew Wade back down into the middle-order after opening in the first two Tests.

Wade has since been jettisoned by the Australia Test set-up, and is currently in New Zealand with the national T20 team ahead of this afternoon's third match against the Black Caps.

Warner has put recent weeks to good use to recover from the groin strain that derailed his summer, and is confident he will not do any further damage by playing this week.

The superstar has previously flagged the prospect of giving up one of the sport's three formats, concerned about a taxing schedule and long stints away from family.

The ongoing need for quarantine and biosecurity bubbles has made it even more challenging.

The hard-hitting opener will be 37 when the 2023 World Cup ends.

Warner remains determined to push on for what would be his third ODI World Cup, adding he is ready for a tight turnaround between this year's Twenty20 World Cup and a home Ashes series.

"We've got a good opportunity to play that (2023 World Cup) and win in India," Warner said.

"The core team there, with the age group as well, it's probably going to be the last for a few of us.

"Then obviously it's a given you just have to call it time, unless you're going to play until you are 41.

"From a Test cricket point of view, I'd love to play as long as I can."

Australia' s next Test won't come until next summer, unless England record a series-levelling win in India that would catapult Tim Paine's team into the mid-year world championship final.

The Ashes will come hot on the heels of a T20 World Cup in India, creating a logistical nightmare for medicos and selectors.

Warner isn't worried about the prospect of limited red-ball matches before the Ashes but concedes trying to prepare for a five-Test series while in quarantine will be "quite difficult".

"Those three hours you are allowed out – which we are extremely grateful for – you've got to fit your speed, skills and everything in," he said.

"It is very different. It's probably why you're seeing a lot of soft-tissue injuries around the world, not just in our sport.

"There's going to be questions raised about how we go about that, but England are going to be in the same circumstances as well."