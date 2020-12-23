Vodafone Test Series v India

Warner, Abbott ruled out of Boxing Day Test

Australia opener officially out of Boxing Day spectacle with groin injury with CA's biosecurity protocols preventing pair from rejoining the Test squad in time

Dave Middleton

23 December 2020, 12:33 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

