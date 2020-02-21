South Africa v Australia T20I - Men's

Warner hints at T20I retirement after World Cups

All-format opener admits 'something has to give' regarding busy schedule, but remains focused on T20 World Cups in 2020 and 2021

Martin Smith in Johannesburg

21 February 2020, 07:52 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo