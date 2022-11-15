Big Bash blow as Willey withdraws from Thunder

Sydney Thunder have suffered a major setback one month out from KFC BBL|12 with David Willey, their platinum pick in the inaugural overseas player draft, withdrawing from the tournament.

Willey, who was part of England's T20 World Cup-winning squad but didn't feature in the tournament, advised the club he would not be playing Big Bash cricket this summer.

No reason was given for the 32-year-old's withdrawal, with a club statement confirming that Thunder management had come to a mutual agreement to terminate his contract.

The left-arm bowling allrounder was taken by the Thunder with the seventh selection in August's BBL|12 Draft and was the only platinum level player expected to be available for the entire tournament.

Willey is the second platinum pick to withdraw from at least part of the tournament after England teammate and No.1 pick Liam Livingstone received a surprise call-up to the Test squad for their tour of Pakistan in December.

Livingstone, however, will still take part in the Big Bash this summer and is expected to be available for the Melbourne Renegades’ fifth match of the season against the Sydney Sixers at the SCG on December 28.

The Renegades earlier this month announced West Indian superstar Andre Russell as Livingstone's replacement for their opening four games of the season.

The Thunder said in a statement they had already begun their search for a "world-class player" to replace Willey.

Head of Sydney Thunder Andrew Gilchrist said while he was disappointed not to have Willey playing this season, he respected the Englishman's decision.

"David and his management have been tremendous to deal with," Gilchrist said.

"Sydney Thunder regrets David won't be playing for us this season, but we wish him and his family all the very best for the future."

Willey was part of England’s T20 World Cup-winning squad, but did not play a game // Getty

It is understood Willey had knocked back lucrative offers from the new South African T20 league to initially be available for the entire BBL|12 season as playing in Australia was a better fit for him and his family over the Christmas and New Year period.

"This calendar year I spent about 16 out of 18 weeks away at the start of the year with the (Pakistan Super League and Indian Premier League)," Willey said at the time.

"I've got two young children, so it was really important for me and my family that we spend time together."

Willey previously played four seasons with the Perth Scorchers from BBL|05 to BBL|08, where he collected 26 wickets in 27 matches.

The Thunder will be buoyed by the form of their two other international draftees during the T20 World Cup with England’s Alex Hales (212 runs at 42.40) named in the Team of the Tournament and South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw notching the highest individual score of the competition with 109 off 56 balls against Bangladesh.

Aussie superstar David Warner will also end his nine-year Big Bash absence during the Thunder's final five games of the regular season following the three-match NRMA Insurance Test series against South Africa.

Sydney Thunder BBL|12 squad (so far): Ben Cutting, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales (England), Baxter Holt, Nathan McAndrew, Alex Ross, Rilee Rossouw (South Africa), Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, David Warner.

