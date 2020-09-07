World's No.5 T20 batsman poised to sign BBL deal

Dawid Malan, who averages more than 50 in T20 international cricket, reveals he's held productive discussions to play in the Big Bash this season

Martin Smith

7 September 2020, 08:26 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo