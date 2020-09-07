World's No.5 T20 batsman poised to sign BBL deal

Englishman Dawid Malan, the world's fifth-ranked T20 batsman, has revealed he's poised to sign a deal to play in the KFC BBL this summer.

Malan says he's held productive discussions with one unnamed Big Bash club and is hopeful of soon putting pen to paper to return to Australia this summer.

The left-hander, who scored a century on England's Ashes tour three years ago, currently averages 50.84 in T20 internationals, the highest batting average of any male in history to have batted 15 times.

He's impressed in the current T20 series against Australia, scoring 66 from 43 balls in the first game to win the player of the match award and then 42 from 32 in game two.

"There has been some contact with one of the clubs," Malan said on Monday.

"That's still ongoing at the moment so hopefully we can finish and finalise that soon and hopefully that can get announced.

"I don't know if I'm allowed yet (to say which club), so I'll sit on the fence with that one."

Malan's England teammates Tom Banton (Brisbane Heat) and Tom Curran (Sydney Sixers) are the only internationals to have signed on for BBL|10 so far, with a flurry of overseas signings expected in the coming weeks now that the contracting window has opened.

Malan has a strong connection with Perth Scorchers coach Adam Voges through their time together at Middlesex, but it's understood the 33-year-old will not be heading west this summer.

While he first made a major impact at international level in Test cricket, highlighted by his Ashes century at the WACA Ground in 2017, Malan has also thrived in his limited opportunities in T20 cricket for England.

In addition to his average of over 50, the left-hander has a career strike rate of 147.87 and his combined average and strike rate of 198.71 is the highest of any player from a Full Member nation to have scored more than 500 runs.

The left-hander spent last Australian summer playing in the Bangladesh Premier League and Pakistan Super League (as well as in South Africa for England), but says the Big Bash is a competition he's always wanted to play in.

"It looks like a fantastic tournament," he said.

"It's something in the (English) winter you really like to watch, it's a very good product and it's something I've really wanted to be a part of for a very long time.

"Hopefully this can get finalised and I can get an opportunity to play in that.

"As a player, you want to play all over the world and in different leagues. It's the only way to improve and learn different conditions. It'll be a great learning opportunity for me to go out there, especially with the Twenty20 World Cup (in Australia) in two years’ time.

"If I can get some good experience in the Big Bash, I think that can only help."

The BBL contracting period officially began last week with a surge in signing announcements expected as the season approaches.

Cricket.com.au reported last week that Daniel Worrall is set to be traded from Melbourne Stars to Adelaide Strikers in exchange for Billy Stanlake and that the Hobart Hurricanes lead the race to lure Peter Handscomb away from the Stars.

On Monday, cricket.com.au also reported that allrounder Dan Christian is poised to leave Melbourne Renegades to join Sydney Sixers.

Australia representatives Matt Renshaw and James Pattinson are reportedly set to leave the Heat for other clubs.

Leg-spinner Wil Parker, allrounder Tim David and left-arm swing bowler Nick Winter are also understood to be in Hobart's plans.