KFC BBL|10

Hobart import Malan claims highest ever T20 ranking

Hobart Hurricanes recruit Dawid Malan's exploits for England have seen him scale new heights in the official ICC T20 batting rankings

Cricket Network

2 December 2020, 08:09 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo