England v South Africa Tests - Men

Proteas out to burst England's 'Bazball' bubble

South Africa skipper Dean Elgar has promised his side will come hard at England in the opening Test at Lord's tonight

PA

17 August 2022, 03:48 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo