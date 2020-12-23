Bradman's Baggy Green sells for record price

Sir Donald Bradman's first Baggy Green Australian cap has sold for $450,000, to the buyer who also paid a world-record price for a guitar of Kurt Cobain

23 December 2020, 11:25 AM AEST

