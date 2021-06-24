Dettol T20I v New Zealand

Koch takes next step on path to international umpire

From an off-the-cuff remark over a pint in an English pub to the cusp of the international stage, Donovan Koch has transformed from journeyman allrounder to renowned umpire

Andrew Ramsey

24 June 2021, 03:23 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

