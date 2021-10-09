Vodafone Men's Ashes

Men's Ashes tour given conditional green light

The ECB has given approval for the Men's Ashes tour of Australia to go ahead "subject to several critical conditions being met"

AAP

9 October 2021, 05:57 AM AEST

