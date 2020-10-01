'Absolutely instrumental': Perry's future as an allrounder

Australia coach Matthew Mott insists he is "desperate" to have superstar Ellyse Perry return from her injury layoff in her full capacity as an allrounder as opposed to shifting her role to being a batter only in the next phase of her career.

Perry suffered a minor hamstring strain in the build-up to the T20I series against New Zealand which is set to delay her return from hamstring surgery until the Rebel Women's Big Bash League, which begins on October 25.

The allrounder last month was adamant she wanted to continue playing as an allrounder when she is again fit to take her place, and Mott was singing from the same hymn sheet in Brisbane today.

"She could easily hold a spot as a batter alone, but as an allrounder she's absolutely instrumental in a lot of success we've had," the head coach said.

"She's worked incredibly hard in that break. Realistically she was always going to struggle to be available for that (T20I) series, given how dramatic that injury was, (but) she'll do everything she can to come back as an allrounder.

"I think in the short term we're talking about the possibility of (her playing) that role (when initially) coming back a little bit in the Big Bash. Ben Sawyer, who's her Sixers coach, we had the benefit of having him up (in Brisbane), so we talked about that in the short term.

"But definitely in the long term, she's determined she wants to bowl fast and she's doing everything she can in her training to get back to that level."

Perry turns 30 next month and the star allrounder has been synonymous with women's cricket for more than 13 years now; in July 2007 she burst onto the scene as a gifted 16-year-old, taking two wickets and making 19 batting at No9 on her ODI debut.

In the intervening period, no women's bowler – fast or slow – has bowled as many as the 1,505.3 overs she has sent down in international cricket across the three formats.

Given her extreme workload and the early start to her career in such a physically demanding profession, Perry has been remarkably injury-free, but Mott did explain that conversations were now being had around how best to manage her as she moves into her thirties.

"It's something we talk about a lot," he said. "As allrounders do get into the back of their careers, the bowling can often drop off, but I can assure you Ellyse is very determined to come back as a genuine allrounder.

"That's the balance I guess. We'll be smart with all that. Her management plan is going to be very detailed and we've already spoken about what that looks like.

"When you take Ellyse Perry out of our team you realise just how great she is, because you have to replace her with two players usually.

"We've got some really exciting allrounders but Ellyse could hold her spot as a bowler or a batter in the team, and that for me is the definition of a genuine allrounder.

"They don't come along too often, we're blessed to have her and I desperately hope we can get her back as a genuine allrounder in the future."

CommBank T20I and ODI series

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Belinda Vakarewa

New Zealand squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Natalie Dodd, Deanna Doughty, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin

All matches to be played at Brisbane's Allan Border Field

First T20: Australia won by 17 runs

Second T20: Australia won by eight wickets

September 30: Third T20, 1:45pm AEST

October 3: First ODI, 10:10am AEST

October 5: Second ODI, 10:10am AEST (11:10 AEDT)

October 7: Third ODI, 10:10am AEST (11:10 AEDT)

Watch live on the Seven Network, Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports