CommBank ODIs v New Zealand

'Absolutely instrumental': Perry's future as an allrounder

Australia coach Matthew Mott has brushed off suggestions Ellyse Perry may shed bowling to extend her playing career as she works towards return from hamstring injury

Adam Burnett

1 October 2020, 06:16 PM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo