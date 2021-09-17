CommBank Series v India - ODIs

New ball, who dis? Perry to reprise lead bowling role

Star allrounder set to take the new Kookaburra and lead Aussie attack against India in absence of spearhead Megan Schutt

Adam Burnett in Brisbane

17 September 2021, 12:19 PM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo