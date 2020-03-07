Perry out for six months as hamstring surgery looms

Finally here! Aussies geared up for landmark final

Ellyse Perry will be sidelined for at least six months, with the star Australia allrounder set to undergo surgery on her injured hamstring next week.

Perry’s T20 World Cup campaign was cruelly cut short during Australia’s final group game against New Zealand last week when she tore her hamstring from the bone while attempting an athletic throw in the field.

Aussies advance, despite Perry's injury blow

The injury, the most severe of her more than 12-year international career, means the reigning ICC Cricketer of the Year and Belinda Clark award winner will be denied the chance to play in front of a packed MCG in Sunday’s tournament final.

It will also keep Perry out of Australia’s upcoming limited-overs tour of South Africa, beginning next Sunday, and will mean she will not have the chance to appear in the upcoming Indian Premier League exhibition games in May.

However, all going to plan she will be available for Australia’s next international engagement, with the team currently not scheduled to play again until the end of September.

"The timing has been good, I still get to come tomorrow and next week I’ll (have surgery)," Perry said at the MCG on Saturday.

"From my perspective, I’ve had the most incredible run, I’ve been very fortunate with injury for a long period of time.

"First and foremost tomorrow is the most important thing and what it presents for the group and for the sport.

"On a personal note, it’s a challenge, I’m sort of looking forward to it in a roundabout way – I wish it wasn’t the case, but at the same time I’m sure there’s lots of things I can take from it and learn from it as well.

"Our physio and doc is going to get really sick of me, if they’re not already."

Perry has remained with Australia’s World Cup squad and while she admitted it would be hard watching, instead of playing in, Sunday’s final against India, she would provide whatever support or advice she could.

"I’ll be trying to keep my nerves at bay," she said.

"I feel incredibly fortunate and chuffed that Motty and the group wanted to keep me around, it’s nice to be here and take it all in."

Perry and fellow injured fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck were watching on as the Australian squad trained at the MCG on Saturday, while she also had a chance to meet pop superstar Katy Perry, who will perform before and after the final.

The Australian players donned new-look training shirts for Saturday’s session, with Perry and Vlaeminck’s names and numbers printed on each sleeve.

The names and numbers of Australia's injured teammates on their training kit // Getty

"They are pretty much carrying us on their shoulders at the moment because neither of us can walk that well," she joked.

"But on a serious note, the whole group has been incredible and from Tay and I’s perspective, we feel lucky to be part of a group that is as tight-knit and caring as this.

"It’s like a second family, so it’s been nice to stick around."

After years of build-up and talk about the tournament – particularly around the final and the attempt at setting a new world record for largest crowd at a standalone women’s sporting event – Perry just wants her teammates to enjoy every moment of what promises to be an historic day.

Particularly given their challenging journey to the decider, which saw them overcome an early loss to India and a scare when rain threatened to wash out their semi-final on Thursday, alongside the two tournament-ending injuries.

QUICK SINGLE World Cup bumps bring Aussies closer: Molineux

"I’m really excited about tomorrow. I think it’s one of those opportunities now for the whole squad to enjoy the occasion and make the absolute most of it, it’s a very special time," she said.

"I’m sure everyone’s nervous but I think in a roundabout way, the way our tournament’s gone and the challenges we’ve had along the way with really tough matches, losses and a few injuries – it hasn’t been smooth sailing.

"So, in some ways tomorrow is a chance to relax and make the most of it.

"It’s a wonderful opportunity and we want to be successful but in a lot of ways the girls also deserve to just enjoy it and take it all in.

"They’re probably going to play their best cricket doing that."

T20 Women's World Cup Final

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gaekwad, Richa Ghosh

Key timings - March 8

11:00am - 6:00pm: Fanzone in Yarra Park

3:30pm: Gates open at the MCG

5:00pm: Fans encouraged to ARRIVE EARLY

5:30pm: Katy Perry pre-match performance

6:00pm: Match starts

Post-match: Trophy presentation and Katy Perry concert

Broadcast: Fans in Australia can watch live on Foxtel, Kayo Sports and 9Gem