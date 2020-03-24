Perry undergoes hamstring surgery

Australia allrounder Ellyse Perry has successfully undergone surgery on the torn hamstring that ended her T20 World Cup campaign earlier this month.

Perry’s hopes of playing in front of a packed MCG in the tournament finale were cruelly cut short during Australia’s final group game against New Zealand when she tore her hamstring from the bone while attempting an athletic throw in the field.

QUICK SINGLE World Cup legacy will live on: Mott

The injury, the most severe of a international career spanning more than 12 seasons, meant the reigning ICC Cricketer of the Year and Belinda Clark award winner was forced to watch from the sidelines as her teammates took out Australia’s fifth title.

The upheaval caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic means the international tour she was set to miss, against South Africa this month, has been postponed indefinitely.

Speaking to journalists via teleconference on Tuesday, Australia coach Matthew Mott provided on update on his superstar allrounder.

"Ellyse did have surgery on her hamstring, it’s going well," Mott said.

"Her first phase of that is pure rest. She’s in Sydney at the moment recuperating and that’s part of her plan.

"The recovery is looking good, all our medical staff are happy with how the surgery went."

World Champions shout it out loud in the middle of the MCG

Perry’s recovery is expected to take six months, and Australia are due to play New Zealand in October.

While the Australian squad are currently unable to access their state training facilities or gyms, Mott confirmed both Perry and another injured Australian, Tayla Vlaeminck, would be able to continue rehabilitation in the coming months.

Vlaeminck was ruled out on the eve of Australia’s first match due to stress fractures in her right foot.

It was another disappointing setback for the Victorian, who has already endured two knee reconstructions and a dislocated shoulder in her short career to date.

"Tayla Vlaeminck is another player of great interest to us, this enforced time off will be good for her," Mott said.

"She does struggle to have time off and not train, so it’s important she takes her time and her prognosis hasn’t changed from the original one.

"It will still take quite a bit of time (for her to return to bowling) … but the fact everyone else is resting too probably eases (hers and Perry’s) minds a bit, because they’re not missing out on as much as they would have if we’d been over in South Africa."

Champions, again! Aussies create history on home soil

Speaking ahead of the final at the MCG on March 8, Perry said she would embrace the challenge of a long rehabilitation.

"From my perspective, I’ve had the most incredible run, I’ve been very fortunate with injury for a long period of time," she said.

"On a personal note, it’s a challenge, I’m sort of looking forward to it in a roundabout way – I wish it wasn’t the case, but at the same time I’m sure there’s lots of things I can take from it and learn from it as well.

"Our physio and doc is going to get really sick of me, if they’re not already."