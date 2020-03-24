ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

Perry undergoes hamstring surgery

Aussie coach Matthew Mott provides an update on allrounder Aussies Ellyse Perry and fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck

Laura Jolly

24 March 2020, 08:03 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo