WBBL|06 latest: Perry returns, Strikers suffer dual blow

Ellyse Perry will make a long-awaited return from injury but the Adelaide Strikers, Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades have been dealt blows, as two overseas replacement players are called upon for the opening matches of the Rebel WBBL season.

The Strikers will be without captain Suzie Bates, who has not fully recovered from the shoulder injury that ruled her out of the trans-Tasman ODI matches in Brisbane earlier this month.

Adelaide are also without West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor, who only arrived in Australia on October 12 and who is still fulfilling her quarantine requirements in a Sydney hotel.

Megan Schutt will step in as skipper and the Strikers have signed New Zealander Katie Perkins from the WBBL|06 replacement player pool in place of Bates.

"While unfortunately Suzie is not available for this game, she continues to progress her rehabilitation and we hope that she will be available soon," Strikers coach Luke Williams said.

Melbourne Stars have also made use of the replacement player pool, signing New Zealand quick Rosemary Mair in place of England star Katherine Brunt, whose availability is being managed by the England and Wales Cricket Board following her release from hard hotel quarantine earlier this week.

The Renegades, as flagged by coach Lachlan Stevens to cricket.com.au last week, head into the start of the season without New Zealand quick Lea Tahuhu, who is still recovering from a side strain, however the club has not named an international replacement.

Designed to overcome biosecurity rules that prevent fresh players being brought into the hub, the replacement player pool includes four New Zealand players and 16 locals, all living inside the WBBL Village.

Each player trains with a host club but can be signed by any team. Assuming Mair and Perkins are released back into the pool once Brunt and Taylor are available to play, there is a strong possibility they will find themselves lining up for a different team at some point during the season.

All eight clubs have confirmed their squads ahead of Sunday’s games at North Sydney Oval and Hurstville Oval.

Perry has been named in the Sixers’ 14-player group after overcoming the hamstring strain that cruelled her hopes of an international return against New Zealand earlier this month, alongside two potential club debutantes in Lisa Griffith and Emma Hughes.

Defending champions Brisbane Heat will field a new-look XI, with at least three changes from the team that won last year’s final.

Wicketkeeper Georgia Redmayne will make a debut, as will South Africa allrounder Nadine de Klerk, while pace bowler Nicola Hancock and teenager Georgia Voll are also in contention.

Hobart Hurricanes have named a 13-player squad featuring five potential debutantes; top-order batters Naomi Stalenberg and Rachel Priest, alongside Chloe Rafferty, Erica Kershaw and 15-year-old leg-spinner Amy Smith.

Dynamic duo: Mooney and Devine don Scorchers orange

The WBBL|06 action will begin at North Sydney Oval on Sunday when Brisbane Heat meet Perth Scorchers, before the Sydney Smash sees the Sixers take on the Thunder.

At Hurstville Oval, friends turn foes as the Melbourne Renegades tackle the Stars, and Adelaide Strikers play the Hobart Hurricanes.

All eight teams will again be in action on Monday.

Catch Sunday’s North Sydney Oval action on 7Cricket, Fox Cricket, or live streamed via Kayo and the CA Live app. All Hurstville Oval matches and Monday’s North Sydney Oval games will be streamed live on the CA Live app, WBBL Facebook Page and Kayo. There will also be coverage on ABC radio.

FIXTURES:

Scorchers v Heat | Sunday 10.20am AEDT | North Sydney Oval

Strikers v Hurricanes | Sunday 10.30am AEDT | Hurstville Oval

Sixers v Thunder | Sunday 1.45pm AEDT | North Sydney Oval

Renegades v Stars | Sunday 2.30pm AEDT | Hurstville Oval

---

Stars v Thunder | Sunday 9.30am AEDT | North Sydney Oval

Heat v Renegades | Sunday 9.30am AEDT | Hurstville Oval

Sixers v Strikers| Sunday 2.30pm AEDT | North Sydney Oval

Scorchers v Hurricanes | Sunday 2.30pm AEDT | Hurstville Oval

SQUADS

Brisbane Heat: Jess Jonassen (c), Maddy Green (NZ), Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Amelia Kerr (NZ), Nadine de Klerk (SA), Delissa Kimmince, Laura Kimmince, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll

Perth Scorchers: Sophie Devine (c) (NZ), Megan Banting, Jemma Barsby, Sam Betts, Nicole Bolton, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Sarah Glenn (Eng), Heather Graham, Amy Jones (wk) (Eng), Beth Mooney, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo

Sydney Sixers: Ellyse Perry (c), Sarah Aley, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Maddy Darke, Ashleigh Gardner, Lisa Griffith, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jodie Hicks, Emma Hughes, Marizanne Kapp (SA), Angela Reakes, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Dane Van Niekerk (SA)

Sydney Thunder: Rachael Haynes (c), Isabelle Afaras, Sam Bates, Tammy Beaumont (Eng), Hannah Darlington, Saskia Horley, Shabnim Ismail (SA), Sammy-Jo Johnson, Heather Knight (Eng), Anika Learoyd, Lauren Smith, Gabby Sutcliffe, Rachel Trenaman, Talia Wilson

Melbourne Stars: Meg Lanning (c), Sophie Day, Bhavi Devchand, Mignon Du Preez (SA), Holly Ferling, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum (wk), Alana King, Rosemary Mair (NZ), Erin Osborne, Nat Sciver (Eng), Annabel Sutherland, Elyse Villani

Melbourne Renegades: Amy Satterthwaite (c) (NZ), Makinley Blows, Maitlan Brown, Elly Donald, Josie Dooley, Erin Fazackerley, Ella Hayward, Lizelle Lee (SA), Carly Leeson, Sophie Molineux, Courtney Neale, Molly Strano, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb

Adelaide Strikers: Megan Schutt (c), Darcie Brown, Sarah Coyte, Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Annie O'Neil, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Katie Perkins (NZ), Alex Price, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Laura Wolvaardt (SA)

Hobart Hurricanes: Corinne Hall (c), Nicola Carey, Brooke Hepburn, Erica Kershaw, Hayley Matthews (WI), Sasha Moloney, Rachel Priest (wk)(NZ), Chloe Rafferty, Naomi Stalenberg, Chloe Tryon (SA), Emma Thompson, Amy Smith, Belinda Vakarewa