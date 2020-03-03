ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

Why Perry is staying with Aussie squad

Ruled out for the tournament with a hamstring injury, Australia believe superstar allrounder still can have impact on World Cup title bid

Laura Jolly in Sydney

3 March 2020, 08:16 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

