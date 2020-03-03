Why Perry is staying with Aussie squad

We've got depth to cover Perry loss: Mooney

Ellyse Perry can still play a crucial role in Australia’s bid for a T20 World Cup win on home soil, coach Matthew Mott believes.

The superstar allrounder was ruled out of the tournament on Tuesday morning after suffering a high-grade hamstring injury in Australia’s thrilling win over New Zealand that sealed their spot in the tournament knockouts.

It will leave a significant hole in the Australian XI when they take the field for their semi-final at the SCG on Thursday given her skills with both bat and ball, her presence in the field and the fact Perry has played in every single one of her country’s 36 T20 World Cup matches since the inaugural event in 2009.

When the extent of Perry’s hamstring injury was confirmed on Tuesday, eyebrows were raised over Australia's decision not to replace the allrounder in their 15-player squad.

Mott explained this was for two simple reasons; firstly, because the national selectors believe their 14 remaining players can deliver in her absence.

Secondly, because there is no player in the Australian group with more experience than four-time T20 World Cup winner Perry, and Mott can see a clear role for her as mentor through the coming days.

Removing her from the squad would have seen her denied access to the dressing room and dugout on Thursday, and for the final at the MCG should Australia make it.

"She will definitely have a part to play," Mott said.

"Her experience around World Cups and the person that she is, she is already a real strong leader in our group.

"I think she will take that up a level.

"She will be a big part of our bowling planning meetings – which she already is, but she will take a lot of responsibility for that.

"I think she will relish that, being busy and being helpful where she can."

Perry battled her way through a series of various niggles during the tournament, including managing the right shoulder she injured during the Rebel WBBL last November, dealing with a troublesome toe, before overcoming a hip complaint to take her place in the game against New Zealand.

A torn hamstring, however, proved a bridge too far even for a competitor as formidable as Perry.

It has cost the 29-year-old a chance to play in the business end of a tournament on home soil, the second and potentially last of her career.

Australia will not have hosting duties of another ICC World Cup until, at the very earliest, the 2025 one-day event, for which a location has yet to be chosen.

"I'm devastated for her personally," Mott said.

"She would have spent the last year getting her head around trying to perform for this World Cup.

"Credit to her, she is a gutsy player.

"She's processed it well, but she's going to go through some tough times over the next few weeks.

"We’ll try and support her as much as we can, for any athlete it's incredibly heartbreaking when something like that happens around a major tournament.

"But she has played a lot of cricket and has a lot left in front of her."

An Australian team without Perry will be a strange sight, given she has appeared in 120 of 133 T20 Internationals for her country since her debut in February 2008.

The last time she missed an international match was in February 2017, after a torn hamstring – suffered while batting in the WBBL – kept her out thee T20Is and one ODI against New Zealand.

Australia have four players on the sidelines who would potentially come into the XI in place of Perry.

Off-spinner Molly Strano and pace bowler Delissa Kimmince featured in earlier group matches this tournament, while allrounders Erin Burns and Sophie Molineux have yet to play.

Molineux, a talented left-arm spinner and exciting batter, has been sidelined with a corked thigh for the best part of the last month.

But in good news for Australia, Mott believes the Victorian’s chances of being passed fit for the semi-final are looking positive.

The injury has restricted Molineux’s running and caused her pain, but she has consistently been batting and bowling in the nets at Australian training throughout the tournament.

"She's a good chance," the Australian coach said.

"The last 48 hours have been very good for Sophie.

"We weren't holding out a heap of hope for her at one stage, but she moved well at training and will do some running in the next day with the view to get her ready for selection.

"She's done everything in her powers. She could be a really good replacement for Ellyse."

Australia will train at the SCG on Wednesday, ahead of Thursday’s semi-final against either South Africa or England at 7pm.

