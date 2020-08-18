Perry in frame to make return in NZ series

Star allrounder Ellyse Perry could return for Australia’s limited-overs series against New Zealand next month, but the reigning world champions are almost certain to be without pace ace Tayla Vlaeminck.

Australian selectors are due to meet later this week to pick an extended group of 18 for the three T20Is and three ODIs, which will be the first international cricket played in this country since COVID-19 restrictions took hold.

Perry, who underwent surgery after a serious hamstring injury ended her T20 World Cup campaign in March, has been able to continue her recovery in Melbourne having been granted an exemption from Victoria's 'stage four' COVID-19 restrictions (the toughest in the country) along with the rest of the state's elite male and female cricketers.

Speaking to media in June, Perry said she would not rush her return if she was not 100 per cent fit for the trans-Tasman contest, while the postponement of the 2021 ODI World Cup to 2022 also eases the pressure for her to maximise time on the park this summer.

However the notoriously hard worker will be desperate not to miss her first full series since a hamstring tear saw her sit out three T20Is against New Zealand in early 2017.

"We’ll put our hands in the advice of the medical team," national coach Matthew Mott told cricket.com.au this week.

"Pez is coping well and we’ll know more in the coming days about whether she will be able to present for selection."

Vlaeminck, who at just 21 has already endured two knee reconstructions, a dislocated shoulder and other less serious knee complaints, was ruled out on the eve of the World Cup in February due to stress fractures in her right foot.

It was a devastating blow for Australia’s fastest female bowler who had found career-best form in the lead-up to the ICC tournament.

With no major world events now due to be held this year, and the prospect of a home Ashes in 2021-22 leading into the rescheduled ODI World Cup, 2022 Commonwealth Games and then the next T20 World Cup all in quick succession, Mott said every precaution will be taken with Vlaeminck’s return.

"Tay will be a longer-term view, the nature of her injury makes it a trickier one for the long term and it’s not one you want to rush through," said the coach.

COVID-19 bio-secure restrictions saw Australia’s men name an extended 21-player squad for their upcoming limited-overs tour of the United Kingdom.

It is a trend that is likely to continue through the summer with their female counterparts.

"We need to be able to manage anything that comes up and it’s hard to get anyone in (to the squad) late, so we’ll be taking a squad of 18 at this stage," Mott said.

"That presents some difficulties as well, we’ve only got one practice match and there’s going to be some players who are not getting a lot of game time.

"But hopefully we can make it worth their while.

"We’ll never hand out an Australian cap for the sake of it and we’ve always made that really clear, but we’ve also got to be smart.

"We’ll have to manage bowling loads for the pace attack, particularly in those ODIs.

"The players have come out of a winter program … to expect them to go full stride and play six games on the bounce is highly improbable so we need to be calculated and flexible as well."

The need for a larger group, and the question mark over Perry and Vlaeminck’s returns, could present opportunities in the national squad for Australia A regulars such as Sammy-Jo Johnson, Belinda Vakarewa, Bridget Patterson and Heather Graham.

Even up-and-coming players such as Hannah Darlington, Stella Campbell or Phoebe Litchfield may be in the mix.

Mott said he was confident all players named in Australia’s squad would be physically ready to take the field next month.

While no Australian camps have been possible this winter for the nationally contracted players, Mott said they had remained in regular contact while feedback from state coaches had been positive.

The three trans-Tasman T20Is and three ODIs are scheduled to be played from late September, but the fixture announced by Cricket Australia in June remains subject to change.

Ongoing border restrictions and quarantine requirements could also see Victorian players sent into isolation before the tour.

Victorians with Australian contracts include Perry, Vlaeminck, captain Meg Lanning, allrounders Sophie Molineux and Annabel Sutherland, and leg-spinner Georgia Wareham, while off-spinner Molly Strano was part of the World Cup squad earlier this year.

Mott was confident that whatever arrangements were put in place his team would rise to the challenge.

"It’s a really important series," he said. "Cricket Australia in particular need commendation for that, it would have been easy to write it off.

"I’m no money man but it’ll be an expensive series to put on. But it’s also an investment.

"You don’t want to miss the opportunity after such hard work was done to get a crowd of 86,000 (to the World Cup final) and all the eyes that were on that game – the last thing you want to do is let that go when you’ve got a captive audience.

"It comes at a good time, the start of the summer, and we’ve got a chance to show cricket is back on the map and it’s a very important series for Australian cricket, not just women’s cricket, to show we can play under the circumstances presented."