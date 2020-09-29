Perry ruled out of entire New Zealand series

Perry ruled out of trans-Tasman series

Ellyse Perry will play no part in Australia’s current T20I and ODI campaign against New Zealand after suffering a setback in her recovery from a hamstring injury.

Perry tore her right hamstring during the T20 World Cup more than six months ago and after going under the knife in March, had been optimistic of playing some part in the six-match trans-Tasman series.

However, a low-grade strain suffered to a different part of her right hamstring during a training session prior to the first match means her comeback is now on ice, and her availability for the start of the Rebel WBBL in late October is also in doubt.

"Ellyse had been on track to play some part in this series but unfortunately she had some hamstring awareness, she’s got a low-grade strain so she won’t be available for the rest of this series," Australia captain Meg Lanning confirmed on Tuesday.

"She will continue her rehab and training in the hope of being available at some point in the WBBL (but) she won’t be playing any part in this series."

Perry will be desperate to return to the field for the start of the Sydney Sixers’ campaign on October 25 having missed the tail end of WBBL|05 due to a shoulder injury.

This latest setback is a frustrating one for the 29-year-old, who is enduring her longest period out of the game since bursting onto the international stage as a 17-year-old.

"She is doing everything she can to be available as soon as possible,” Lanning said.

“It’s a very complex injury and hard to get the timing on when certain things will happen.

"Hopefully (she will be available) at some point, she is doing the best she can and it’s really important to get it right."

Perry’s absence has not stopped Australia taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20I series, winning the first match by 17 runs before romping to an eight-wicket win in Sunday’s second game.

Wary of a White Ferns outfit desperate to end a losing streak against Australia that extends back to March 2017, Lanning forecast an unchanged XI for the hosts in Wednesday's third T20I.

"We'll have to assess how particularly the fast bowlers are going but if they're fit I can't see us making too many changes," the skipper said.

"New Zealand are a really tough team and they've got some world-class players so we're expecting them to bounce back really quick. So we're going to have to play well and we'll be putting out our strongest team."

Australia will be looking to claim a series sweep over the White Ferns when play begins at Allan Border Field from 1.45pm on Wednesday.

CommBank T20I and ODI series

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Belinda Vakarewa

New Zealand squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Natalie Dodd, Deanna Doughty, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin

All matches to be played at Brisbane's Allan Border Field

First T20: Australia won by 17 runs

Second T20: Australia won by eight wickets

September 30: Third T20, 1:45pm AEST

October 3: First ODI, 10:10am AEST

October 5: Second ODI, 10:10am AEST (11:10 AEDT)

October 7: Third ODI, 10:10am AEST (11:10 AEDT)

Watch live on the Seven Network, Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports