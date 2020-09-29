CommBank T20Is v New Zealand

Perry ruled out of entire New Zealand series

Star allrounder aiming for a return during the upcoming WBBL after suffering a setback in Brisbane

Laura Jolly

29 September 2020, 10:40 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo