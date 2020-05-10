ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

Selfless Perry has no regrets about missing magic moment

An untimely injury robbed Aussie superstar Ellyse Perry of a spot in the playing XI for the T20 World Cup final but the allrounder recognises the significance of the landmark moment

Martin Smith

10 May 2020, 11:25 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo