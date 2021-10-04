Vodafone Men's Ashes

England to make final call on Ashes squad this week

England's cricket hierarchy will decide within days whether they deem 'conditions are sufficient' for the Ashes tour to proceed

AAP

4 October 2021, 09:24 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo