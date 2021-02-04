India v England Men's - Tests

Pope returns but Crawley in doubt for first Test

England's Zak Crawley waiting for results on scans after he slipped and fell outside the dressing-room ahead of the first Test against India

AAP

4 February 2021, 07:40 AM AEST

