England v West Indies Tests - Men's

New boy shines in warm-up to firm for England debut

Essex's Dan Lawrence and opener James Bracey pass 50 on the opening day of England's three-day intra-squad match ahead of the Tests against the West Indies

2 July 2020, 07:07 AM AEST

