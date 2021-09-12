IPL 2021

England trio pull out of IPL, Indians fly private charter

Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes and Dawid Malan are the latest England internationals to pull out of the Indian Premier League while Mumbai Indians flew its players on a private jet to the UAE

PAA and cricket.com.au

12 September 2021, 08:42 AM AEST

