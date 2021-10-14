Vodafone Men's Ashes

Thunder's Mahmood headlines England Lions squad

England name Saqib Mahmood and Tom Abell in their Lions squad for the Ashes, meaning the pair will miss the early stages of the KFC BBL

Martin Smith

14 October 2021, 11:06 PM AEST

